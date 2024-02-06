Did you know? Civil War battles in Southeast Missouri

Missouri was a border state during the American Civil War, and Missourians fought on both sides of the war. Battles raged across every corner of the state.

In Southeast Missouri, close to the vital Mississippi River, the war was unavoidable. Several battles and skirmishes were fought in the area, some close to home.

The Battle of Belmont

Ulysses S. Grant, future president of the United States, fought his first battle of the Civil War near the now-flooded town of Belmont in Mississippi County.

Ulysses S. Grant commanded Union forces during the Battle of Belmont in Southeast Missouri in 1861. It was his first combat experience of the Civil War. The general would later become the 18th president of the United States. Mathew Brady ~ Associated Press, file

According to American Battlefield Trust, on Nov. 7, 1861, Brig. Gen. Grant led 3,114 Union soldiers to capture a Confederate outpost by the Mississippi River, due east of East Prairie, Missouri.

He intended to prevent Maj. Gen. Leonidas Polk's rebel troops in Kentucky from reinforcing their armies in Arkansas.

The battle was a back-and-forth affair lasting for hours until Union field artillery scattered Confederate ranks. When federal soldiers swarmed into the outpost, they started raucously celebrating their victory.

To instill order, Grant had the outpost torched. Some wounded rebels, however, were burned inside their tents.

Thinking their comrades were being murdered, Polk led his men across the Mississippi and unleashed his own artillery, forcing Grant to order a retreat.

The armies suffered more than 600 casualties, including more than 100 soldiers killed apiece.

However, both the Union and Confederacy treated Belmont like a victory. Polk had dislodged Grant's forces, but Grant had achieved his goal of keeping the enemy away from Arkansas.

Four soldiers from Company K., Mo. Militia (from left) -- F. Brase, F. Lange, H. Wolpers and H. Markwort. Missourians fought on both sides of the Civil War, including in battles within their home state. Courtesy of Jackson Heritage Association

The Battle of Island No. 10

In early 1862, the Union army was looking for a way to break the Confederate grip on the Mississippi River. One thing standing in its way was Island No. 10, an island now long since eroded that straddled the Missouri- Tennessee state line.