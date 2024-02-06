Two of the duties are to preside as president over the state Senate, voting in the event of a tie; and becoming governor upon the death, conviction, impeachment or resignation of the gubernatorial incumbent. For example, Gov. Mike Parson assumed the office in June 2018 upon the resignation of his predecessor, Eric Greitens.

A third responsibility is to preside as governor when the elected governor is absent from the state or disabled. Kinder served as acting governor for 105 days during his 12 years.

"I did everything the governor does except live in the (Governor's) Mansion and get flown around by the state Highway Patrol," Kinder, now 69, told the Southeast Missourian. "I signed bills into law and made appointments to boards, commissions and jobs. I also called out the National Guard to fight a flood in Northeast Missouri."