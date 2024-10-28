Did you know? 9 things to remember when bitterly cold weather arrives

Southeast Missouri is no stranger to cold snaps. We've had spells of temps dipping below zero for as long as anyone can remember.

Over the years, the Southeast Missourian has published many articles about what to do in such cold spells. In this article, we're bringing some of the best advice we've found over the years. Here are nine things to keep in mind as the temperature drops:

1. Take care of your pets. Experts recommend bringing outdoor pets inside, at least to a closed garage. All outdoor pets need shelter, dry bedding and a wind block. Wipe off your dogs' paws when they come in from a walk to prevent them from ingesting de-icing chemicals. Cats are often drawn to the warmth of car motors. Be careful before you start your car engine. www.semissourian.com/story/3017661.html

2. Prevent frozen pipes. The Southeast Missourian has reported on many flooding stories over the years caused by frozen pipes. In 2022, the sprinkler system at Legends Apartment burst and caused flooding. The same year, a 6-inch water main busted in Arena Park. In 2018, a man started a fire while trying to thaw his frozen pipes. Many frozen pipes are caused when hoses have been left connected to outdoor faucets. Check your faucets. If there's a hose attached, disconnect it before the weather gets cold. Be sure to fill cracks with foam or insulation. You can open cabinet doors under sinks, and let an inside faucet drip during extreme conditions. www.semissourian.com/story/2731265.html

3. Work outdoors? Stretch and eat. Layers of clothes is the obvious tip, one we've heard from our mothers and grandmothers. But it's also important to stretch and eat properly. In a 2017 article for TBY, Russ Burger, a superintendent of electric operations for the SEMO division at Ameren, said nutrition and stretching are important factors. They also equip their workers with warming packets. A mail carrier in the article said he starts his shift with seven or eight layers, then peels off as necessary. The post office provides the carriers with cleats when conditions are slick. Health experts also recommend those who work outside to match break periods with rest periods. www.semissourian.com/story/2376419.html and www.semissourian.com/story/1497343.html