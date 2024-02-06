Producers of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead" held a special screening of the film Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

SEMO's library hosts one of the world's four largest collections of William Faulkner in the world and many of the images shown throughout the documentary came from its collection. Retired professor Robert Hamblin, originally from Mississippi, was featured prominently in the film, along with other experts.

The documentary focused on Faulkner the person as much as the writer. Faulkner is known as one of the giants of American literature, described as a flawed genius. A wordsmith who was not afraid to break the rules, Faulkner swung from artful, flowery prose to stream-of-conscious word casserole told from the perspective of many characters, some of whom spoke from the grave.

The documentary's narrative bent toward Faulkner's points of view and work regarding race and social justice. Faulkner's novels, according to the film, became increasingly more inclusive and empathetic as the famous writer grappled with his Southern roots steeped in the Confederacy, while exploring the humanity of oppressed people.