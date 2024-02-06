Producers of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead" held a special screening of the film Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
SEMO's library hosts one of the world's four largest collections of William Faulkner in the world and many of the images shown throughout the documentary came from its collection. Retired professor Robert Hamblin, originally from Mississippi, was featured prominently in the film, along with other experts.
The documentary focused on Faulkner the person as much as the writer. Faulkner is known as one of the giants of American literature, described as a flawed genius. A wordsmith who was not afraid to break the rules, Faulkner swung from artful, flowery prose to stream-of-conscious word casserole told from the perspective of many characters, some of whom spoke from the grave.
The documentary's narrative bent toward Faulkner's points of view and work regarding race and social justice. Faulkner's novels, according to the film, became increasingly more inclusive and empathetic as the famous writer grappled with his Southern roots steeped in the Confederacy, while exploring the humanity of oppressed people.
Faulkner was tended to as a child by a beloved Black nanny, but he also idolized patriarchs who fought in the Civil War. His work as an adult, presenting Black perspectives in his characters, was seen as socially progressive and risky at the time. Through his collection of works, he turned the page on the Old South and ushered in an empathetic view, according to experts interviewed in the film.
But as the documentary showed, Faulkner the man was less idyllic than Faulkner the author in terms of race and personal values. Faulkner was a complicated man, whose views of the world evolved over time.
Here are a few of the darker moments in Faulkner's life, as told by the documentary:
Despite these flaws, Faulkner won the Nobel Prize for Literature, two Pulitzer prizes and two National Book Awards.
