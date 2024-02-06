Many know the name Sheryl Crow and how she was inducted Nov. 3 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but here are a few things you may not know about her (or maybe you do).
- Sheryl Crow was born Feb. 11, 1962, in Kennett, Missouri. Yes, that is right. She was born and grew up right here in Southeast Missouri. Crow grew up with a musical family as her mother was a piano teacher and her father who was a trumpet player, according to the website Biography.
- When Crow was at Kennett High School, she was very involved, from being a majorette and an all-state track athlete winning medals in the 75-meter low hurdles to being a member of the pep club, National Honor Society, National FFA Organization and even being crowned Paperdoll Queen during her senior year, according to Wikipedia.
- In 2016, Crow "adopted" classrooms from her hometown to show her love for her hometown and her appreciation of teaching, according to an article from USA Today. Before she was a nine-time Grammy winner, she was a music teacher at Kellison Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri.
- Crow, along with others, helped bring a public swimming pool back to Kennett after the demolition of the above-ground pool, reported by the Delta Dunklin Democrat.
- The Sheryl Crow Aquatic Center opened May 28, 2005. The water park has an Olympic-size swimming pool, a children's wading pool and an area with water games for smaller children.
- Sheryl Crow has her own day now at Kennett. Kennett Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation Nov. 3 designating that day as Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett.
Do you have any unique facts about Sheryl Crow in Southeast Missouri? Let us know in the comment section of this story at semissourian.com.