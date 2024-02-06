Many know the name Sheryl Crow and how she was inducted Nov. 3 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but here are a few things you may not know about her (or maybe you do). n Sheryl Crow was born Feb. 11, 1962, in Kennett, Missouri. Yes, that is right. She was born and grew up right here in Southeast Missouri. Crow grew up with a musical family as her mother was a piano teacher and her father who was a trumpet player, according to the website Biography...