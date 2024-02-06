Did you know? 5 weird Southeast Missouri stories from 2023

Plenty of news occurred in Southeast Missouri in 2023. While the following stories may not score highly on the news value scale, they certainly captured a lot of attention. Here are five of the weirdest stories from the region in 2023, along with a bit of attempted humor thrown in for good measure.

See ya later, Elvis

An alligator named Elvis was killed by authorities over the Memorial Day weekend at Wappapello Lake near Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Officials with Suspicious Minds said they believed the alligator was the same reptile reported missing in September 2022 in Wayne County. It had been kept as a pet, and given a name.

Elvis' final location was reported by a fisherman. Officials shot the animal.

The killing of the animal got animal lovers All Shook Up.

An alligator was seen over the Memorial Day weekend at Lost Creek in the Wappapello Lake area. Courtesy Curtis Barkley, file

But Elvis was not the only alligator to make headlines in Southeast Missouri. Cape Girardeau Police Department rescued an alligator hatchling that escaped from its owner somewhere in the area of Red Bud Circle.

It turns out the department's head of communications Josh McKinney happens to be a reptile handler, and was able to take the little alligator in until his owner could be found. The alligator was then reunited with its owner. The name of the animal was not released by authorities. It was a juvenile.

In Cape Girardeau, you're allowed to keep alligators as pets until they are 8 feet long. That's about the length when they begin eyeing people as a food source.

CGPD spokesman Bobby Newton offered a good suggestion in a statement: "If you are not able to care for it, contact the police department, and the nuisance officers can come collect the animal."

In other words, when it comes to reptilian pet ownership, Don't Be Cruel.

The trophy controversy

Alabama Rawdogs players who were ruled ineligible because of age and/or college participation, hold signs in support of their teammates during a 5-3 win over Washington at the Babe Ruth World Series on Aug. 17 at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com, file

To best of anyone's knowledge, no alligators can be found in Capaha Pond.

But some other foreign or invasive things are certainly lurking there.

After losing the championship game in the Babe Ruth World Series in Cape Girardeau to the Southeast Tropics, several players on the Alabama Rawdogs threw their trophies into Capaha Pond.

Team members thought they'd been unfairly treated when several of their players had been ruled ineligible to play because of their ages. The team disagreed with the interpretation of the rules, and, with a depleted roster, lost the World Series championship to one of the two teams representing Southeast Missouri.

The players recorded themselves throwing the trophies into the pond, and made a big splash by posting the video to social media. Many condemned the actions as poor sportsmanship, not to mention littering.

The incident may have sparked memories of St. Louis Cardinals fans from the 1980s, and the nasty nickname given to the rival New York Mets at the time. Which brings us to ...