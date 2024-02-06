All sections
NewsOctober 6, 2023

Did you know: 5 communities flourishing, 5 in decline in Southeast Missouri

Did you know which communities have experienced the most drastic changes in population in the area in recent years? Here are five communities with the highest population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses: n Gordonville: 59% growth from 391 residents in 2010 to 625 in 2020;...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Gordonville is the community with the highest population growth in the area between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Gordonville is the community with the highest population growth in the area between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.CHRISTOPHER BORRO ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Did you know which communities have experienced the most drastic changes in population in the area in recent years?

Here are five communities with the highest population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses:

  • Gordonville: 59% growth from 391 residents in 2010 to 625 in 2020;
  • Jackson: 12.5% growth from 13,758 in 2010 to 15,482 in 2020;
  • Sedgewickville: 10.4% growth from 173 in 2010 to 191 in 2020;
  • Cape Girardeau: 4.2% growth from 37,941 in 2010 to 39,540 in 2020;
  • Chaffee: 3.4% growth from 2,955 in 2010 to 3,057 in 2020.
Here are five communities with the most drastic population declines:

  • Zalma: 40% decline from 122 in 2010 to 73 in 2020;
  • Haywood City: 35% decline from 206 in 2010 to 133 in 2020;
  • Glen Allen: 32% decline from 85 in 2010 to 57 in 2020;
  • Commerce: 32% decline from 67 in 2010 to 45 in 2020;
  • Whitewater: 32% decline from 125 in 2010 to 88 in 2020.

On a broader scale, Missouri's overall population saw a 2.7% rise, growing from 5,988,927 in 2010 to 6,154,913 in 2020, while the United States experienced a more substantial 7.3% population increase during the same period, reaching a total population of 331,449,281 according to the 2020 census.

