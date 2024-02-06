Did you know? 4 BBQ celebrities coming to When Pigs Fly contest

It is no surprise the barbecue season is considered "dead" during the winter months. It's cold outside, gets dark early and it's just too cold to go out and stand by a grill. That said, the Smokin Brothers wanted to change this and created an indoor barbecue contest in the wintertime to keep the creativity of grilling and smoking meat alive through all months.

The fourth When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

At this contest, there will be several barbecue "celebrities" who will team up with local fire responders to help win the Heroes Cup. So who are some of these barbecue celebrities coming to Cape Girardeau and what type of judging do they have to do?

Myron Mixon, also known as the winningest man in barbecue, will be at the contest. According to his website, Mixon has won more than 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, eight Team of the Year awards and 11 national championships. Mixon said, "I love cooking a whole hog. I like cooking a whole hog better than anything else in the world, to tell you the truth." Those who are cooking a hog or want to, make sure to stop by and ask a question or two. Along with Mixon, his sons, David and Michael, will be team coaches for the Heroes Cup.

Another Heroes Cup coach is Heath Riles. Riles has been grilling since he was 18 years old and participated on a competition barbecue team in Ashland, Mississippi. He has since created a name for himself as an expert in both competitive barbecue and grilling, according to his website, www.heathrilesbbq.com. Along with the title of pitmaster, Riles also is a creator of an award-winning line of barbecue rubs, sauces, marinades and injections. Riles has been recognized by Memphis BBQ Network, the Kansas City BBQ Society and the Steak Cook-Off Association for mastering various cooking styles. He also has managed to get multiple perfect scores at various contests and competitions.