Did you know? 15 things to know about SEMO grad Cedric The Entertainer

The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau announced recently that tickets are on sale for “A Night with Cedric The Entertainer”, a comedy show that will raise money for the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University as well as scholarships in Cedric’s fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi.

Cedric the Entertainment has enjoyed a successful career as a comedian, actor and show host. He recently wrote a novel.

It is fairly common knowledge locally that Cedric the Entertainer is a SEMO alumnus – his face is shown on large banners on campus – but here are some other facts about him that you may not have known:

1. His real name is Cedric Kyles. He graduated from SEMO in 1987 with a degree in mass communications.

2. Kyles lived most of his childhood years in Caruthersville, where his mother, grandmother and extended family lived. Kyles’ mother was a schoolteacher. After junior high, his family moved to the St. Louis area where he graduated from Berkeley High School in the Florissant School District, according to his IMBD online bio profile.

3. When he was a child growing up in Caruthersville, Kyles would watch "The Jackie Gleason Show" with his grandmother, he told a reporter for Emmy Magazine in 2020. It was during that time watching TV with his grandmother that he first became interested in entertainment.

4. Kyles has played roles in more than 40 films. He’s perhaps best known as the character Eddie Walker in “Barbershop”. His roles include voice acting, including hits such as "Ice Age" and multiple "Madagascar" films.

5. Exterior shots of Caruthersville appeared in the filming of “Johnson Family Vacation”, according to IMBD.

6. Kyles has appeared on many television shows. He made a name for himself on BET as the host of a comedy show. One of his first main roles was on the "Steve Harvey Show". He also made appearances on "Phineas and Ferb", "2 Broke Girls", "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire", "Whose Line is it Anyway" and "The Daily Show".