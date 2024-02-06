Dicamba trial wraps first week in Cape

If farmers follow the label, small amounts of dicamba may move off the crops where they are applied, but there is "no way" that movement could hurt neighboring crops, according to video testimony from Monsanto officials in federal court in Cape Girardeau on Friday.

The testimony wrapped up the first week of a trial in a civil lawsuit filed by Bader Farms, the largest peach farm in Missouri, against BASF and Bayer, which bought Monsanto, maker of dicamba, in 2018.

Bader Farms alleges drift from the herbicide led to its 1,000-acre peach farm no longer being sustainable. Bader also alleges the companies released their dicamba-related products knowing they would harm other crops.

BASF and Bayer deny the allegations, blaming the crop damage on farmers making illegal applications, weather events, disease and other issues. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks. The lawsuit is the first to go to trial of many lawsuits filed by farmers over alleged dicamba-related damage.

In 2017, the first year all of the company's dicamba products were on the market, thousands of farmers alleged damage to more than 3.6 million acres of soybeans and other crops across the Midwest and South.

Farmers complained about symptoms such as leaf cupping, leaf curling and epinasty, or stem curling.

Yet Thomas Orr, global regulatory affairs manager at Bayer and former off-target movement assessment lead at Monsanto, said in video testimony those symptoms don't necessarily mean the crops' survival, growth and reproduction is harmed.

"That's not an indication of an adverse effects by itself," Orr said of leaf cupping, the most common complaint among farmers.

Dr. Tina Bhakta, global chemistry expansion lead at Bayer, said Friday in a video testimony that while small amounts of Monsanto's version of dicamba could move to other plants, it would not be enough weed killer to harm their yields.

When asked if dicamba drifting onto a single crop multiple times in a season would have a yield impact, Bhakta said she didn't know.

"I don't think I'm in a position to answer that question," said Bhakta, who oversaw the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of Monsanto's new dicamba-based weed killer.

Rise of dicamba issues

The use of dicamba increased exponentially starting in 2015 after Monsanto released new genetically engineered cotton seeds designed to withstand being sprayed by dicamba. The company launched dicamba-tolerant soybeans in 2016.

With the proliferation of weeds that were developing resistance to glyphosate, the most popular weed killer in the United States, the new trait meant dicamba, a volatile herbicide discovered in the 1950s, could be sprayed on those crops. Monsanto and BASF also invented new versions of dicamba touted to be less volatile.

But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not approve those new versions -- Monsanto's Xtendimax with VaporGrip and BASF's Engenia -- for the 2015 and 2016 growing seasons, and many farmers allegedly illegally sprayed older versions of dicamba on their crops.

Bill Bader, owner of Bader Farms, and hundreds of other farmers alleged the spray damaged their crops. In the lawsuit, Bader alleges Monsanto and BASF, which makes the older versions of dicamba, are responsible for creating the situation that led to that damage.

Bader's attorneys' laid out their case this week, calling company witnesses such as Dr. Boyd Carey, regional agronomy lead at Bayer, who testified Monsanto executives chose to release the dicamba-tolerant seeds knowing there was a risk some farmers would illegally spray dicamba; Monsanto executives ordered employees not to investigate any drift complaints in 2015 and 2016; and Monsanto executives declared they would not settle any drift complaints.

"If a farmer didn't make an illegal application, there wouldn't be any problem," Carey said.

Knowing federal regulators were paying attention to the herbicide's tendency to move into other areas, Monsanto executives blocked that type of testing by university academics and even Monsanto employees looking to inform farmer recommendations, Bhakta testified.

When the new dicamba was launched in 2017, Carey also testified the company anticipated thousands of drift complaints, despite the fact nationwide from 2010 to 2014, farmers never filed more than 40 dicamba drift complaints.