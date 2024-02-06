Diaper drive aims to help African children

Heart for Africa’s diaper drive is accepting donations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, said local volunteer Teresa Birk.

Birk is coordinating the donations that are being accepted at Roy’s Tire and Auto at 408 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson and Realty Executives office at 2511 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, through June 29.

Birk said the drive is primarily for diapers and wipes, but donations of school supplies and children’s books also are needed.

“Basically anything you’d need for your own kids at home would be great to donate,” Birk said.

Heart for Africa, a not-for-profit organization based out of Atlanta, has an outreach mission in Swaziland, Project Canaan, a 2,500-acre self-sustaining farm with an orphanage and school, and programs providing support to 30 churches in Swaziland.

A book shows two of the children served by Project Canaan, an outreach mission of Heart for Africa. Fred Lynch

A total of 159 children are living on the farm, said David Bryant, director of development for Heart for Africa, up from 158 just a few days ago.

Heart for Africa focuses on hunger, orphans, poverty and education, Bryant said, and Project Canaan receives a new child an average of every two weeks.

“With that number of children, we’re changing hundreds of diapers a day,” Bryant said. “This drive is designed to bring in 150,000 diapers and 500,000 wipes. We’re very close to that goal with people like Teresa and all the supporters in Cape Girardeau, which is a very supportive and very generous community, now and over the years as well.”

Bryant said donations can also be made at the organization’s website, heartforafrica.org. Bryant can be reached directly at david@heartforafrica.org.

“We have a phenomenal educational program at Project Canaan, where we’ve built a preschool and primary school, which we’ll continue to build as children get older based on what the need is,” Birk said.

Birk said Swaziland has a high rate of HIV infection — 42 to 44 percent by some estimates — and as a result, many children are orphaned.

“It’s not uncommon for a grandmother to be raising upwards of 10 children,” Birk said.