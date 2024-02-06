DHS approves St. Louis Cardinals' Safety Act proposal

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have received federal certification giving the organization legal protections in the event of a terrorist attack at Busch Stadium.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill on Tuesday announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security certified the Cardinals under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, known as the Safety Act. A DHS spokesman said the certification was approved Dec. 11.

The act encourages sports teams, entertainment venues and other organizations to develop anti-terrorism technologies and practices. In return, it places limits on lawsuits that could be filed if a terrorist attack occurs.

The Cardinals applied for certification in July. McCaskill in October urged approval of the request in a letter to acting Homeland Security director Elaine Duke. The letter was sent days after the attack on a country-music concert in Las Vegas spurred new concerns about safety at entertainment and sports venues.

"Terror attacks are increasingly occurring around the world on soft targets like stadiums and concert venues, and the Cards are confronting that threat head-on," McCaskill, the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement Tuesday.