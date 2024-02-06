Dexter women hurt in two-vehicle crash

A Dexter, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bell City, Missouri, Wednesday evening.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy Kirby, 67, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on Route N south of Bell City when the vehicle drove into the path of a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Matthew Merick, 28, of Bloomfield, Missouri, that was westbound on Route Y.
The report said Kirby sustained "moderate" injuries, while a passenger in her vehicle, Jeanith McClard, 60, of Dexter sustained serious injuries. The report said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Merick, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
