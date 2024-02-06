All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 9, 2021

Dexter women hurt in two-vehicle crash

A Dexter, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bell City, Missouri, Wednesday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy Kirby, 67, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on Route N south of Bell City when the vehicle drove into the path of a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Matthew Merick, 28, of Bloomfield, Missouri, that was westbound on Route Y...

Southeast Missourian

A Dexter, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bell City, Missouri, Wednesday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy Kirby, 67, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on Route N south of Bell City when the vehicle drove into the path of a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Matthew Merick, 28, of Bloomfield, Missouri, that was westbound on Route Y.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The report said Kirby sustained "moderate" injuries, while a passenger in her vehicle, Jeanith McClard, 60, of Dexter sustained serious injuries. The report said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Merick, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy