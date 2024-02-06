Dexter woman arrested for alleged DWI

A Dexter, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Friday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
Paula Upson, 37, was arrested in Cape Girardeau County by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper for alleged DWI and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the county jail and released.
