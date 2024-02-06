Dexter teen hurt in ATV crash Friday

A Dexter, Missouri, teenager was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle Thursday in Stoddard County, Missouri.
According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Lakeview Drive in Dexter as the southbound ATV operated by a 14-year-old male of Dexter ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The juvenile was flown by Air Evac to a St. Louis hospital.
