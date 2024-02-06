Dexter School District is dealing this week with accusations made against two female employees.

A police report has been made regarding an incident parents say took place Thursday, Jan. 30, at Dexter T.S. Hill Middle School.

Messages left Wednesday morning for Dexter Superintendent Amy James and Dexter police were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

Maxwell Butler of Dexter said in a post on social media that his 14-year-old stepson was called into administrators’ offices and accused of being in possession of a vape.

The parent says an inappropriate search took place with no police or male administrators present. The parent also says the family was not notified.

The parent shared in his post the family filed a police report the same day and asked for help finding a lawyer, because they did not feel the district or police were taking their concerns seriously.