NewsMay 31, 2024

Dexter resident injured in accident that killed two

A Dexter resident was injured in an accident Thursday that claimed two lives. Jamie D. Minks, 44, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 60, three miles east of Essex...

From Staff Reports
story image illustation

A Dexter resident was injured in an accident Thursday that claimed two lives.

Jamie D. Minks, 44, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 60, three miles east of Essex.

Minks was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with minor injuries.

Minks was traveling in a 2015 Fiat 500 driven by Sheila K. Mosley, 65, of Sikeston. The vehicle was struck by a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Chance D. Winkler, 19, of Neosho, Missouri, troopers report.

The driver of Minks’ vehicle and another passenger, Gerald K. Mosley, 81, of Sikeston, were killed according to MSHP.

The Fiat ran off the road and both Gerald and Sheila Mosley were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. at the scene by Coroner Brent Stidham. Sheila Mosley was reported to be wearing a seatbelt, while Minks and Gerald Mosley were not.

Gerald and Sheila Mosley are the 25th and 26th fatalities for Troop E this year.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

