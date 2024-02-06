Dexter resident injured in accident that killed two

A Dexter resident was injured in an accident Thursday that claimed two lives.

Jamie D. Minks, 44, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 60, three miles east of Essex.

Minks was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with minor injuries.