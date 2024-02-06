Dexter police investigating fatal accident

The Dexter Police Department is investigating a Monday morning wreck that resulted in two deaths.
According to Capt. Corey Mills with the Dexter Police Department, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Business 60 and Catalpa Street.
Mills said Patsy Tally, 87, was transported to Southeast Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her passenger, Stephen Belvin, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said the Dexter Police Department was assisted by the Dexter Fire Department and members of the state Highway Patrol. Mills said further information will not be released at this time as the investigation continues.
