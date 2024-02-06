Dexter police investigating fatal accident

Mills said Patsy Tally, 87, was transported to Southeast Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her passenger, Stephen Belvin, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said the Dexter Police Department was assisted by the Dexter Fire Department and members of the state Highway Patrol. Mills said further information will not be released at this time as the investigation continues.