Dexter native, SEMO grad, helped decorate White House for Christmas

With the help of Dexter, Missouri, native Jordan Sandusky ï¿½ and 124 other volunteers ï¿½ the White House is decked out for the holidays.

Sandusky, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, said decorating the White House had been a dream of hers for the last five years.

She graduated from Southeast with a Bachelor of Science in human environmental studies and interior design. Sandusky is a designer for Redwood Construction, a California-based real estate project management company that specializes in interior and exterior renovations, according to a university news release.

There were more than 7,000 applications submitted for this yearï¿½s holiday season, she said, and she was surprised to be chosen.

Sandusky volunteered her time during the week of Thanksgiving, with Thanksgiving Day off, of course, she said. And the White House chef provided breakfast and lunch each day of decorating, she said.

ï¿½We were all put into teams. I was ï¿½Team Jingleï¿½ for part of the week, and the other half of the week I was ï¿½Team Rudolf,ï¿½ï¿½ she said. ï¿½That assigned you to certain areas and certain jobs.ï¿½

She said the overall theme of the White House holiday decorations for this year is ï¿½American Treasures.ï¿½

Sandusky was responsible for decorating the Vermeil Room, Diplomatic Reception Room and the hall of berry topiaries within the White House.

The hall of berry topiaries were ï¿½completely created on site, from scratch,ï¿½ Sandusky said.

ï¿½Those berries were hand placed,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½There were thousands and thousands of berries. I was told that we bought out every craft store in the entire country.ï¿½