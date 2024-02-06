Dexter man taken into custody on warrant

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Dexter, Missouri, man Wednesday on an outstanding warrant.
A patrol report said Bradley Jones, 29, was taken into custody about 10:15 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs.
He was taken to Stoddard County Sheriff's Office and held without bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.