All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 26, 2022

Dexter man sentenced to prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

A Dexter, Missouri, man was sentenced to serve 15 years in a federal prison for the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to the term by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

A Dexter, Missouri, man was sentenced to serve 15 years in a federal prison for the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to the term by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At his guilty plea hearing last year, Dillinger admitted he installed multiple hidden cameras throughout his residence for the purpose of capturing nude videos of his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter. In his written guilty plea agreement, Dillinger specifically admitted he secretly placed one of the cameras in an air conditioning vent in the 12-year-old's bedroom, and another camera was concealed in the bathroom ceiling tile. Footage from the recordings was later discovered on Dillinger's mobile phone.

After serving his 15-year sentence, Dillinger was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. Dillinger will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by Stoddard County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy