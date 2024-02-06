A Dexter, Missouri, man was sentenced to serve 15 years in a federal prison for the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to the term by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig.
At his guilty plea hearing last year, Dillinger admitted he installed multiple hidden cameras throughout his residence for the purpose of capturing nude videos of his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter. In his written guilty plea agreement, Dillinger specifically admitted he secretly placed one of the cameras in an air conditioning vent in the 12-year-old's bedroom, and another camera was concealed in the bathroom ceiling tile. Footage from the recordings was later discovered on Dillinger's mobile phone.
After serving his 15-year sentence, Dillinger was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. Dillinger will also be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by Stoddard County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.
