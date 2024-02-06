Dexter man sentenced to 20 years in prison in child enticement case

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A Dexter, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of enticement of a child in March.

On Monday, Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Robert Cooper, 42, received the 20-year sentence from Judge Joe Z. Satterfield.

A Stoddard County jury found Cooper guilty of the unclassified felony March 14.

The case centered around Cooper luring, through Facebook Messenger, what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to a motel in Dexter where he arrived with a duffel bag filled with sexual devices, handcuffs and pornography. However, instead of a 13-year-old girl, Cooper met the Dexter Police.

"This case should be a wake-up call to all parents of the dangers that social media poses to their teenage children," said Oliver of the trial and recommended sentence. "Robert Cooper is a predator, and if he had been messaging an actual 13-year-old girl, the defendant had the clear intention that she would have been bound, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and taken to Florida by the defendant. We believe that Robert Cooper needs to spend every minute allowed by law behind bars to prevent him ever having the opportunity to harm a child."

Evidence was presented showing that between Sept. 26 and 28, 2020, Cooper engaged in a Facebook private messenger conversation with a person whom he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. In reality, Cooper was communicating with an adult female in Wayne County, Missouri, who was posing as a girl on Facebook in an effort to expose predators who were seeking to engage in sex acts with children.