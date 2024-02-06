Dexter man injured in one-vehicle crash

A Dexter, Missouri, man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Missouri, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred on County Road 525 east of Bloomfield when a 2002 Ford F150 pickup driven by John Jones, 50, left the roadway and overturned. The report indicated Jones was not wearing a safety device.
He was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
