Dexter man faces felony arson charges

According to Oliver, the first charge alleges Mitchell started a June 11 fire in a five-unit apartment building located at 8 Truitt St. in Dexter. At the time of the fire, four of the apartments were occupied by tenants who were present in the structure, he said.

The second charge alleges Mitchell started a June 13 fire in a home located at 315 S. Sasssafras, according to Oliver. At the time of that fire, the homeowner was present in the structure.

Judge Joe Satterfield issued a warrant for Mitchell's arrest with no bond allowed, and Mitchell is in custody.