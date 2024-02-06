All sections
June 15, 2022

Dexter man faces felony arson charges

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Dexter, Missouri, man faces felony arson charges in Stoddard County. Bradley A. Mitchell, 29, was charged Tuesday by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver with two counts of arson in the first degree. According to Oliver, the first charge alleges Mitchell started a June 11 fire in a five-unit apartment building located at 8 Truitt St. in Dexter. At the time of the fire, four of the apartments were occupied by tenants who were present in the structure, he said...

Standard Democrat
Bradley A. Mitchell
Bradley A. Mitchell

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Dexter, Missouri, man faces felony arson charges in Stoddard County.

Bradley A. Mitchell, 29, was charged Tuesday by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver with two counts of arson in the first degree.

According to Oliver, the first charge alleges Mitchell started a June 11 fire in a five-unit apartment building located at 8 Truitt St. in Dexter. At the time of the fire, four of the apartments were occupied by tenants who were present in the structure, he said.

The second charge alleges Mitchell started a June 13 fire in a home located at 315 S. Sasssafras, according to Oliver. At the time of that fire, the homeowner was present in the structure.

Judge Joe Satterfield issued a warrant for Mitchell's arrest with no bond allowed, and Mitchell is in custody.

