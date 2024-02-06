Dexter man dies in motorcycle crash

A Dexter, Missouri, man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Bollinger County, Missouri,
A state Highway Patrol report says Harold Walker, 78, was traveling northbound on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 51 north of Zalma, Missouri, when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway, ejecting Walker.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bollinger County assistant coroner Lee Gillam shortly after noon.
