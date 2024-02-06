Dexter man convicted of enticement of child

Oliver said Cooper, when taken into custody at the motel, possessed a number of items consistent with sex acts.

"This case should be a wake-up call to all parents of the dangers that social media poses to their teenage children. Robert Cooper is a predator, and if he had been messaging an actual 13-year-old girl, the defendant had the clear intention that she would have been bound, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and taken to Florida by the defendant," Oliver said. "We believe that Robert Cooper needs to spend every minute allowed by law behind bars to prevent him ever having the opportunity to harm a child."

A sentencing hearing is set for April 25.