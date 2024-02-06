All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2022

Dexter man convicted of enticement of child

A Dexter, Missouri, man was found guilty of felony enticement of a child Monday, and the jury recommended a 20-year prison sentence. A release from Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said Robert Cooper, 42, lured a supposed 13-year-old girl to a Dexter motel, but the "girl" actually was an adult in Wayne County, Missouri, posing as a juvenile...

Southeast Missourian
Robert Cooper
Robert Cooper

A Dexter, Missouri, man was found guilty of felony enticement of a child Monday, and the jury recommended a 20-year prison sentence.

A release from Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said Robert Cooper, 42, lured a supposed 13-year-old girl to a Dexter motel, but the "girl" actually was an adult in Wayne County, Missouri, posing as a juvenile.

Oliver said Cooper, when taken into custody at the motel, possessed a number of items consistent with sex acts.

"This case should be a wake-up call to all parents of the dangers that social media poses to their teenage children. Robert Cooper is a predator, and if he had been messaging an actual 13-year-old girl, the defendant had the clear intention that she would have been bound, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and taken to Florida by the defendant," Oliver said. "We believe that Robert Cooper needs to spend every minute allowed by law behind bars to prevent him ever having the opportunity to harm a child."

A sentencing hearing is set for April 25.

Local News
