BERNIE — A Dexter man has been taken into custody after allegedly trying to entice a child under the age of 15.
Bernie police chief Rick Cook said in a Facebook post Joseph James Craig was arrested after an investigation, that began the evening of Jan. 13 following an "operation" conducted in Bernie by Bikers Against Predators.
According to a probable-cause statement, Craig made contact with a decoy through the app Meet Me on his cellphone. During the communication, Craig sent his phone number to the decoy account and continued communication, the statement said. Authorities say Craig believed he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl in Bernie.
Authorities say Craig made arrangements to meet and pick up the girl and take her back to his home.
When Craig went to meet the girl on the Bernie School District campus, he instead was met by Bikers Against Predators, the statement said. Craig fled the scene allegedly causing property damage to a guide wire after striking it with his vehicle.
"Just to be clear, no Bernie student was involved and there was no victim. The organization (Bikers Against Predators) apparently uses a decoy of some kind to expose potential child predators," said Bernie School District superintendent Brad Botsch in statement via Facebook on Jan. 14. "The Bernie and Dexter P.D. are working closely with the school to investigate the situation."
"While we wish the operation had not been conducted on school property without our knowledge, nonetheless, it is a vibrant reminder to closely monitor your child's technology usage and know their whereabouts at all times," Botsch stated.
According to the warrant, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith has filed charges including enticement of a child and age misrepresentation after misrepresenting his age to the decoy.
Craig was being held at the Stoddard County jail on $50,000 cash only bond.
