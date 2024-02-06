BERNIE — A Dexter man has been taken into custody after allegedly trying to entice a child under the age of 15.

Bernie police chief Rick Cook said in a Facebook post Joseph James Craig was arrested after an investigation, that began the evening of Jan. 13 following an "operation" conducted in Bernie by Bikers Against Predators.

According to a probable-cause statement, Craig made contact with a decoy through the app Meet Me on his cellphone. During the communication, Craig sent his phone number to the decoy account and continued communication, the statement said. Authorities say Craig believed he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl in Bernie.

Authorities say Craig made arrangements to meet and pick up the girl and take her back to his home.