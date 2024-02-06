Dexter man arrested for alleged DWI

A 57-year-old Dexter, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday evening for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Timothy Alsup was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged felony driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, resulting in a crash.
He was taken to a Stoddard County Jail and was to be held for 24 hours.
