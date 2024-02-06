Dexter man arrested for alleged DWI

A Dexter, Missouri, man was taken into custody Tuesday night for alleged felony driving while intoxicated.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacob Standridge, 31, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, shortly after 8 p.m.
He was taken to the county jail, where he was to be held for 24 hours.
