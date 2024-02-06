All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 14, 2021

Dexter health center progresses on tornado damage repairs

Repairs are underway after an EF2 tornado damaged Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter. Missouri, Saturday night. According to a statement released Tuesday from SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks. Once the repairs are completed, cleanup will begin in patient units...

Monica Obradovic
Damage to the north side of SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County is seen on Sunday in Dexter, Missouri.
Damage to the north side of SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County is seen on Sunday in Dexter, Missouri.Josh Ayers ~ Dexter Statesman

Repairs are underway after an EF2 tornado damaged Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter. Missouri, Saturday night.

According to a statement released Tuesday from SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks. Once the repairs are completed, cleanup will begin in patient units.

The facility will remain closed until structural assessments are completed and operations are restored.

SoutheastHEALTH's current priority is to repair damages to the hospital's emergency department.

"It is SoutheastHEALTH's goal to restore emergency services operations as soon as possible," SoutheastHEALTH officials announced in the statement. "With current resources on site, it is likely that this goal will be achieved within 24 hours."

The closest emergency rooms lie in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, both 20 miles from Dexter.

After emergency services are restored, SoutheastHEALTH hopes to reopen the hospital's behavioral health unit and impatient, same-day infusion services.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a preliminary damage survey by the National Weather Service, the EF2 tornado had a 5-mile path with winds exceeding up to 120 miles per hour.

Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development at SoutheastHEALTH, told the Southeast Missourian on Sunday the effects of the tornado "could have been far worse."

The facility suffered damages to its power and gas lines. Glass doors and windows broke. Wind and debris moderately damaged the roof. A wall in the back of the building had structure damage.

SoutheastHEALTH staff evacuated the emergency department and all 22 in-patient units safely with no injuries, Hoffman said.

Power to the health center and adjacent medical office building was restored Tuesday morning. The front entrance is currently being repaired.

A command center has been set up at the facility and will remain until all hospital and clinic services are back to full function, according to the release.

For updates on Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, go to www.sehealth.org/news.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy