Dexter health center progresses on tornado damage repairs

Repairs are underway after an EF2 tornado damaged Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter. Missouri, Saturday night.

According to a statement released Tuesday from SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks. Once the repairs are completed, cleanup will begin in patient units.

The facility will remain closed until structural assessments are completed and operations are restored.

SoutheastHEALTH's current priority is to repair damages to the hospital's emergency department.

"It is SoutheastHEALTH's goal to restore emergency services operations as soon as possible," SoutheastHEALTH officials announced in the statement. "With current resources on site, it is likely that this goal will be achieved within 24 hours."

The closest emergency rooms lie in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, both 20 miles from Dexter.

After emergency services are restored, SoutheastHEALTH hopes to reopen the hospital's behavioral health unit and impatient, same-day infusion services.