Dexter barber ends five-decade career

DEXTER, Mo. -- When Charlie Parrish turned the lock at Parrish's Barber Shop last Thursday afternoon, it was not the end of his usual work week. After 51 years at 8 N. Locust St. in Dexter, Parrish retired April 29.

"I came to Dexter in 1970," Parrish recalled, "and I've been in this same spot all that time. I even still have the same barber chair I bought used when I first opened."

Parrish said barbering was not something he had aspired to as a youngster, but a career he chose out of necessity.

"When I got out of the service in the mid-60s," he explained, "I was living up in the Chicago area. I wanted to come home to Southeast Missouri, but in those days, if you came back here, you had to make your own job. I decided to use my GI Bill to go to barber college. I went to school during the day and worked at a General Mills factory at night. I was making Wheaties and Corn Flakes and rolling in the money," he says with a laugh. "$3.50 an hour was good wages back then."

Once he finished classes, regulations required that he complete an 18-month apprenticeship with a licensed barber.

"I came home and finished my training with Harold Lloyd Stafford in Bernie," Parrish explained. "After that, I had to go to St. Louis to take a written and practical test. When I got my license, I decided to open a shop in Dexter. I charged $1.25 for a haircut, which is what we charged in barber school."

Parrish said he has enjoyed his chosen career, and that it has brought him a great deal of satisfaction.

"Some of my customers are generational," Parrish laughed. "That means I have been cutting the same family's hair as the family has progressed through the generations. Some of my customers have been coming to me the entire length of my career. Lawton James, who turned 100 a few weeks ago, is one of them."

Cardinals fan

The walls of Parrish's shop are adorned with vintage St. Louis Cardinals' posters and wildlife trophies from fishing and hunting. Parrish says retirement will allow him more time to pursue those interests.

"I'm pretty much of a homebody," Parrish pointed out. "I don't like to travel, so my retirement will be spent doing the things I enjoy close to home--like fishing and hunting. I also put out a good-sized garden."