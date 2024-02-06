Dexter Bar-B-Que opens new location in Jackson

Construction is complete and Dexter Bar-B-Que’s sixth location quietly opened with the sweet aroma of barbecue Friday morning in Jackson.

Owner Bruce Vancil said a grand opening date will be announced soon.

“We just want to get our feet wet first,” he said Friday. “We pretty much have got it together.”

He had hopes of having the new spot at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd. ready by Dec. 31, “and we didn’t make that.”

Construction started in September and according to Vancil, it took much longer than anticipated. Vancil wanted a steel-framed building and because of steel tariffs, he said, it took “a lot longer” to get the steel.

The front counter of the new Dexter Bar-B-Que is seen Friday in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

“We sat around and waited a couple months on steel, so that set us back a couple of months,” he said. “Then that got us into some bad weather.”

The location will, for the time being, be the first in the restaurant chain offering new menu items, including a deluxe cheeseburger, “a hot dog that is unbelievable,” onion rings and peach and raspberry smoothies, Vancil said.

Ribs, he said, are “the bread and butter” of the chain, but other top sellers will remain, including barbecued turkey, brisket and rib melts.

The 3,600-square-feet location holds about 90 customers, making it considerably smaller than the previous location, just down the road at 1903 E. Jackson Blvd.

“The other store held over 200 (customers),” he said, adding that capacity around 100 is “most efficient.”