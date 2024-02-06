All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 12, 2018

Dexter Bar-B-Que in Jackson moving location

Jackson's Dexter Bar-B-Que location is moving -- just a short piece down the street, to a lot between Taco Bell and First Midwest Bank, at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd. Owner Bruce Vancil said the new location will offer several advantages. He's renting the current building, he said, and its size and layout aren't efficient for his purposes...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A bulldozer begins site work Wednesday in this drone view of the new location for Dexter Bar-B-Que at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
A bulldozer begins site work Wednesday in this drone view of the new location for Dexter Bar-B-Que at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.Fred Lynch

Jackson's Dexter Bar-B-Que location is moving -- just a short piece down the street, to a lot between Taco Bell and First Midwest Bank, at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd.

Owner Bruce Vancil said the new location will offer several advantages.

He's renting the current building, he said, and its size and layout aren't efficient for his purposes.

"I just decided I wanted to build a new store there," he said of the future site.

The plans for the new building are done, he said, and as of Wednesday, the site was being imaged.

"I'm anxious to get going," he said.

Vancil said an issue he has with the present location, at 1903 E. Jackson Boulevard, is the uphill slope of the parking lot -- and the new parking lot will be flat.

"There will be three entrances at the new place," Vancil said. "Wherever people park, they'll be close to an entrance. I think that's a big advantage in this day and age."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vancil estimates he'll save 7 percent in labor costs because of the layout.

"It's big money," he said. "I can pay for the new building with just the savings in labor."

Vancil opened a mobile barbecue unit in 1983, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian, and opened his first restaurant in Dexter in 1991.

Vancil said Fronabarger Concreters will put in concrete as soon as grading work is complete.

"I'm excited," Vancil said of the move. "I think this is a great location. Jackson's a great town."

Vancil said he expects the new location to open early next year.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy