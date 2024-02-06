Dexter Bar-B-Que in Jackson moving location

Jackson's Dexter Bar-B-Que location is moving -- just a short piece down the street, to a lot between Taco Bell and First Midwest Bank, at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd.

Owner Bruce Vancil said the new location will offer several advantages.

He's renting the current building, he said, and its size and layout aren't efficient for his purposes.

"I just decided I wanted to build a new store there," he said of the future site.

The plans for the new building are done, he said, and as of Wednesday, the site was being imaged.

"I'm anxious to get going," he said.

Vancil said an issue he has with the present location, at 1903 E. Jackson Boulevard, is the uphill slope of the parking lot -- and the new parking lot will be flat.

"There will be three entrances at the new place," Vancil said. "Wherever people park, they'll be close to an entrance. I think that's a big advantage in this day and age."