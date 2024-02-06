Developers of local ridesharing service pleased with its launch so far

A week after the rollout of the local ridesharing app carGO, business manager Gunnar Knudtson said the company's hopes have come to pass.

"Seven days can be summed up pretty easily," he said. "We're about to hit 1,000 downloads, people downloaded and ready to ride. We're very pleased with that number. It's going how we planned, but we are pleased to actually see it."

As he summoned a car from his smartphone, he explained how he and his business partner, Kyle Campbell, carGO's operational manager, envision using the app to change the way residents view their transportation options.

For those who don't have cars, such as college students, the service could mean getting a trip to the grocery store done in 45 minutes rather than hours.

For the elderly, it could mean making regaining the independence necessary for a downtown date night with their spouse without relying on someone else for a ride.

Gunnar Knudtson, right, and his business partner, Kyle Campbell, sit in the Lego room at Codefi in the Marquette Tower on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"If I have to go in and get my oil changed on my car, that's gonna take time," Knudtson said. "I can call a carGO and continue my daily tasks instead of sitting in the waiting area for two hours."

And there also are reasons a person with a car may prefer not to drive.

"To eliminate parking, for example," Knudtson said. "I mean, forget about drinking; I hate parking."

The convenience carGO affords will hopefully address the mobility needs of a place such as Cape Girardeau, with its "thriving university, hotels on the west side and an active downtown life," he said.

And, he said, it's an exciting time to be an entrepreneur in Cape Girardeau.

Gunnar Knudtson, left, and his business partner, Kyle Campbell, pose for a photo in the Lego room at Codefi in the Marquette Tower on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"[CarGO is] a local company, started in Cape Girardeau," he said. "We're proud of that. ... Downtown in the next six months is going to be amazing."

CarGO driver Ashley Uchtman, in a white Ford Escape, drove Knudtson to Water Street. She said driving for the service is a way for her to make money on the side while her husband, who works nights, is at home during the day.

And plenty of people so far have started using carGO, she said.