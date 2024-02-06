A proposed Cape Girardeau downtown redevelopment project, which involved tax-increment financing (TIF), has been dropped for now.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a measure to dissolve a special fund for the project so any future development in the TIF district would be able to recover costs for 23 years as allowed under state law.

Council members approved the downtown TIF district project to redevelop two buildings on Main Street in June 2017, which set in motion the opportunity for the developers to be reimbursed for some project costs.

As part of the agreement, the city required the development to be completed by the end of 2019.

But the $4.59 million project never moved forward.

Unfortunately that one didn't work out," city development services director Alex McElroy said.

The plan called for tax reimbursements of up to $1.54 million over 23 years.

No funds were deposited in the special fund, since the project never started. If money were in the fund, it would have been returned to the appropriate taxing entities, McElroy said.

Dissolving the fund won't preclude the developers from "participating again in a TIF project in that area," he said.

Developer Jason Coalter said, "By us rescinding our TIF request, the clock gets to start over at 23 years for anybody else,"

Under Missouri law, once a TIF development is approved, the time period starts. Any other development in the same TIF district would only be able to receive tax funding for the number of years remaining in the time period.

Coalter and Dustin Richardson of Centurion Development LLC proposed two years ago to redevelop a vacant building, the former F.W. Woolworth store, at 1 N. Main St. and another structure at 20 N. Main St.