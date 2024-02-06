All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 23, 2021

Developer wins Council backing for proposed south Cape project

Chad Hartle of RCH Development has been developing affordable housing projects since 1987 and his latest initiative, South Side Village (SSV), won the endorsement of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday. The proposed 42-unit mixed-use development is planned along Walnut Street between South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane, entirely within the city's Ward 2...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Chad Hartle of RCH Development asks the Cape Girardeau City Council for a resolution of support for RCH's planned South Side Village housing development Monday in Cape Girardeau.
Chad Hartle of RCH Development asks the Cape Girardeau City Council for a resolution of support for RCH's planned South Side Village housing development Monday in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Chad Hartle of RCH Development has been developing affordable housing projects since 1987 and his latest initiative, South Side Village (SSV), won the endorsement of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday.

The proposed 42-unit mixed-use development is planned along Walnut Street between South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane, entirely within the city's Ward 2.

SSV's purpose, according to the RCH proposal, is to provide housing for homeless and low-income individuals and families.

The council's approval gives RCH an easier path to acquire needed financing and tax credits through the Missouri Housing Development Corp.

MHDC provided credits to one of Hartle's most recent projects, Liberty Apartments — in the 1100 block of Walnut Street, east of West End Boulevard — which was occupied in May.

Hartle said there are many similarities between Liberty and South Side Village but one significant difference: SSV renters, after a 15-year compliance period, have the chance to buy the unit they're occupying.

"All 42 units will be eligible for eventual purchase, and I'm really excited about the homeownership component," Hartle told the Southeast Missourian.

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will own SSV, as is the case with the earlier Liberty Apartments project.

"Our goal will be for tenants to get traditional financing (to buy) and we will have worked with them extensively to prepare for that chance," CPSEMO executive director Melissa Stickel said.

"The homeownership part of this (project) is a game-changer," said Mayor Bob Fox, in remarks before the council's unanimous vote to support RCH's plan.

"This project fills a huge need," added Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Process

Hartle said obtaining tax credits through the state's Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program is a competitive process.

"It's very competitive (and) the state has only enough resources to fund about one-fourth of the applications submitted each year," he said.

Information was furnished to council members to shed light on the project.

"South Side Village's most compelling attribute is the potential for homeownership. The south side of Cape Girardeau is overwhelmingly rental. The opportunity for homeownership adds stability, pride of ownership, and the creation of wealth that helps to break the stranglehold of generational poverty that is rampant in the area," the documentation read.

"The vast majority of the residences in south Cape is rental. Homeownership is one of the primary tools used to build (equity) and is often inaccessible to low-income individuals and families."

Rental unit structure

  • Seven of the 42 SSV one-bedroom units at 30% "area median income (AMI) will be reserved for the homeless with rental assistance provided by CPSEMO.

The remaining 35 units will be priced monthly.

  • One one-bedroom unit at 60% AMI will rent for $325.
  • Eight two-bedroom units at 60% AMI will each rent for $495.
  • Six two-bedroom townhomes at 60% AMI will each rent for $495.
  • Six three-bedroom townhomes at 60% AMI will each rent for $575.
  • Nine three-bedroom single-family homes at 60% AMI will each rent for $695.
  • Five three-bedroom single-family homes at 80% AMI will each rent for $795.

Timing

Hartle said applications must arrive to MHDC no later than Oct. 8 with financing and tax credit awards revealed to applicants by early December. Successful applications, he said, will be funded six to nine months following approval.

"There's an extreme shortage of affordable housing in south Cape. The opportunity for homeownership even multiplies the impact of South Side Village and I'm very excited about this project," Hartle said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy