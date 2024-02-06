Developer wins Council backing for proposed south Cape project

Chad Hartle of RCH Development has been developing affordable housing projects since 1987 and his latest initiative, South Side Village (SSV), won the endorsement of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday.

The proposed 42-unit mixed-use development is planned along Walnut Street between South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane, entirely within the city's Ward 2.

SSV's purpose, according to the RCH proposal, is to provide housing for homeless and low-income individuals and families.

The council's approval gives RCH an easier path to acquire needed financing and tax credits through the Missouri Housing Development Corp.

MHDC provided credits to one of Hartle's most recent projects, Liberty Apartments — in the 1100 block of Walnut Street, east of West End Boulevard — which was occupied in May.

Hartle said there are many similarities between Liberty and South Side Village but one significant difference: SSV renters, after a 15-year compliance period, have the chance to buy the unit they're occupying.

"All 42 units will be eligible for eventual purchase, and I'm really excited about the homeownership component," Hartle told the Southeast Missourian.

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will own SSV, as is the case with the earlier Liberty Apartments project.

"Our goal will be for tenants to get traditional financing (to buy) and we will have worked with them extensively to prepare for that chance," CPSEMO executive director Melissa Stickel said.

"The homeownership part of this (project) is a game-changer," said Mayor Bob Fox, in remarks before the council's unanimous vote to support RCH's plan.

"This project fills a huge need," added Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas.