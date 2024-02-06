Developer: Construction moving into new phases on Marriott

The Marriott Courtyard hotel continues to take shape on Broadway and will soon include a new, concrete parking lot and a new main entrance on the west side of the historic H-H Building, developer Jeff Maurer said Wednesday.

A porte-cochere -- a covered, porch-like structure -- will be built in front of the hotel lobby entrance to provide arriving and departing guests protection from the weather.

A brick-walled courtyard with a fire pit also will be added, the developer said.

In addition, there will be a full restaurant and bar on the first floor, which, Maurer said, will connect to the courtyard.

Maurer said he expects the hotel at 400 Broadway to open in late summer or early fall.

Renovating an old building is "very complex" and takes time, he said.

Recently, a hole was dug along the west side of the building to allow for sealing of the building's concrete foundation, Maurer said.

The exterior work is moving ahead. "It is going to start looking finished on the outside," he said.