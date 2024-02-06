Developer: Construction moving into new phases on Marriott

The Marriott Courtyard hotel continues to take shape on Broadway and will soon include a new, concrete parking lot and a new main entrance on the west side of the historic H-H Building, developer Jeff Maurer said Wednesday.
A porte-cochere -- a covered, porch-like structure -- will be built in front of the hotel lobby entrance to provide arriving and departing guests protection from the weather.
A brick-walled courtyard with a fire pit also will be added, the developer said.
In addition, there will be a full restaurant and bar on the first floor, which, Maurer said, will connect to the courtyard.
Maurer said he expects the hotel at 400 Broadway to open in late summer or early fall.
Renovating an old building is "very complex" and takes time, he said.
Recently, a hole was dug along the west side of the building to allow for sealing of the building's concrete foundation, Maurer said.
The exterior work is moving ahead. "It is going to start looking finished on the outside," he said.
Work also continues on the hotel rooms. Maurer said carpet and wallpaper have been installed in some of the rooms, while drywall work is still occurring in other rooms.
The H-H Building is one of two structures being renovated into a 91-room, Marriott hotel. The other is the Marquette Center, which fronts on North Fountain Street, and is located behind the H-H Building.
As part of the project, a freestanding tower was built to connect the two buildings.
An effort has been made to preserve some of the building's interior architecture. For example, the original plaster crown molding in the lobby has been fully restored.
The lobby will have an ornate, old-world feel, and as guests move from the front of the building to the back, the atmosphere will transition to a more industrial look, Maurer said during a tour of the building in May.
The project has captured the public's attention. Maurer said he is looking forward to opening the hotel. "It just takes a little while," he said.
