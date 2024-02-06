Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau

The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who plans to repurpose the property.

Instead of being razed because of its deteriorating condition, the 102-year-old brick and stone structure at 603 N. Henderson Ave. will be turned into a boutique hotel.

Cape Girardeau City Council granted the new owner, Cape Girardeau's Tenmile Management LLC, a special-use permit at its June 20 meeting.

Tenmile Management's Benjamin Traxel told city lawmakers he would transform the 5,625-square-foot house into an "elegant and tasteful" hotel featuring seven guest rooms.

Purchase price was $225,000.

Thirteen months ago, SEMO officials said they would tear down the vacant structure because of its deteriorating condition, but reconsidered in September after receiving community feedback.

Since last fall, the university has sought a buyer for the property, situated on under one-half acre.

Ryan Lane, chairperson of the city's Historic Preservation Commission, applauded the decision to sell rather than demolish.

"Anytime a historic building in Cape Girardeau is able to be saved, we think it's a positive (thing)," Lane said in remarks to the Southeast Missourian.

"The Himmelberger House has been an important part of SEMO's history and that of the city of Cape Girardeau. The building had been used for women's study classes back in the 1950s and beyond. For us, anytime we see a building saved in the city of Cape, regardless of who owns it, it's a massive positive for the entire city. A lot of our tourism base is tied to our history."

Before becoming vacant, Himmelberger House also once housed the Jane Stephens Honors Program.