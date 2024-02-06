All sections
NewsJune 29, 2023

Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau

The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who plans to repurpose the property...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Tenmile Management LLC purchased the Himmelberger House on Tuesday, June 27, from Southeast Missouri State University, with a plan to turn the more than century-old structure into a seven-room boutique hotel.
Tenmile Management LLC purchased the Himmelberger House on Tuesday, June 27, from Southeast Missouri State University, with a plan to turn the more than century-old structure into a seven-room boutique hotel.Southeast Missourian file

The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who plans to repurpose the property.

Instead of being razed because of its deteriorating condition, the 102-year-old brick and stone structure at 603 N. Henderson Ave. will be turned into a boutique hotel.

Cape Girardeau City Council granted the new owner, Cape Girardeau's Tenmile Management LLC, a special-use permit at its June 20 meeting.

Tenmile Management's Benjamin Traxel told city lawmakers he would transform the 5,625-square-foot house into an "elegant and tasteful" hotel featuring seven guest rooms.

Purchase price was $225,000.

Thirteen months ago, SEMO officials said they would tear down the vacant structure because of its deteriorating condition, but reconsidered in September after receiving community feedback.

Since last fall, the university has sought a buyer for the property, situated on under one-half acre.

Ryan Lane, chairperson of the city's Historic Preservation Commission, applauded the decision to sell rather than demolish.

"Anytime a historic building in Cape Girardeau is able to be saved, we think it's a positive (thing)," Lane said in remarks to the Southeast Missourian.

"The Himmelberger House has been an important part of SEMO's history and that of the city of Cape Girardeau. The building had been used for women's study classes back in the 1950s and beyond. For us, anytime we see a building saved in the city of Cape, regardless of who owns it, it's a massive positive for the entire city. A lot of our tourism base is tied to our history."

Before becoming vacant, Himmelberger House also once housed the Jane Stephens Honors Program.

History

Harry I. Himmelberger, then-superintendent of Little River Drainage District, built the Neoclassical Revival-style home with red matt brick in 1921.

Family members were in residence until 1952.

Himmelberger's family funded construction of the H&H, or Himmelberger & Harrison, building in Cape Girardeau, now the site of Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Broadway.

Harry Himmelberger died Sept. 9, 1973; his widow, Dorothy Ruth Himmelberger, who late in life took up residence at Chateau Girardeau Retirement Community, passed away at age 98 just over 30 years ago, June 26, 1993.

Plans

Himmelberger House was zoned R-4 (medium density multifamily residential) and H (historic overlay) requiring a special permit to transform it into a hotel lodging.

Once in operation, the hotel will also have nine parking spaces, with seven set aside for guests and two for employees.

Tenmile Management promised the City Council "the character of the house will remain unchanged" except for necessary refurbishment to restore the structure to its original 1920s-era state.

Additionally, Tenmile said one of the guest rooms will be on the main floor and will be handicap accessible.

The main floor, according to documentation submitted to the city, also will have a meeting room, breakfast area, living room and sun porch.

Each of the seven guest accommodations is expected to have its own bathroom.

