Detour: Spanish Street project underway

A construction crew begins work Tuesday on the sidewalks of Independence Street between Spanish Street and Main Street as part of the Spanish Street improvement project in Cape Girardeau. The project will improve areas on or near Spanish Street by July and is funded by Riverfront Development Fund, which consists of money received from Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel