Detective shot in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Poplar Bluff police detective was shot once Thursday morning as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a man inside a Kinzer Street apartment building.

Detective Corey Mitchell was hit in an arm by one of the multiple shots allegedly fired by James Odell Johnson Jr., who then barricaded himself inside the apartment for about one and a half hours.

After ongoing negotiations, officers led a handcuffed woman, identified as Johnson's girlfriend, outside, followed moments later by the 28-year-old Poplar Bluff man at 9:50 a.m.

As officers remained on the scene at about 10:30 a.m., police Lt. Josh Stewart said, Mitchell was "getting ready to go into surgery.

"It's my understanding they are going to remove the projectile and secure it for evidence," Stewart said.

Poplar Bluff police officers take position near an apartment building Thursday morning after an officer was shot in the arm while helping a U.S. marshal serve a federal warrant to James Odell Johnson Jr., who surrendered to authorities after about a one-and-a-half-hour standoff. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

Stewart said a second officer from an assisting agency also was struck in the vest, but was uninjured.