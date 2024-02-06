The city of Sikeston, Missouri, has placed a detective on administrative leave after a judge issued a report Friday that stated police and prosecutors violated David Robinsonï¿½s due process in the Sheila Box murder trial and called out the detective in a searing assessment that said detective John Blakely ï¿½is lacking in candor or competence, or both.ï¿½

The judge also wrote that Blakely ï¿½is the least credible witness to have testified before this Court in this matter.ï¿½

Robinson is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of Box. On Friday, Judge Darrell E. Missey, serving as a special master for the Missouri Supreme Court, issued a recommendation to the justices that Robinson be exonerated and he had exceeded the legal requirements to be declared innocent.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian on Saturday evening, Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass wrote, ï¿½We have placed Detective Blakely on administrative leave pending our full review of the special master's recommendation and determination of our next steps. We have asked the U.S. Attorneyï¿½s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri to review the investigation. The integrity of our law enforcement and the just administration of the law is our utmost concern. Because this case is still in litigation and awaits ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court, we cannot say more at this time.ï¿½

Missey, in his assessment of Blakelyï¿½s testimony, wrote that not only did Blakely contradict other credible witnesses, but ï¿½he contradicts himself and gives accounts of events that seem remarkably unlikely. This Court has concluded that Detective John Blakely lacks credibility and should not be believed.ï¿½

Blakely has been accused in sworn court depositions of serious misconduct. Missey tore into Blakely with searing language throughout his report, calling out numerous statements he believed not to be true.

ï¿½The evidence in this case reveals a clear pattern of conduct by Detective Blakely in when he brought forward unreliable evidence that pointed toward David Robinson and ignored or suppressed facts which pointed away from him,ï¿½ Missey wrote. ï¿½This Court is left with the impression that Detective Blakely had a particular goal in mind during the course of his investigation. Rather than gather all of the evidence and follow where it may lead, Detective Blakely reached the conclusion that David Robinson should go to prison for the murder of Sheila Box and assembled facts which would support that conclusion while disregarding all other evidence. In summary, this court finds that Detective John Blakely testimony is not credible.ï¿½

Missey specifically mentioned in his conclusion police and prosecutors knew one of the stateï¿½s witnesses had been lying about staying in the same jail cell as Robinson, but that witness was allowed to testify anyway.

ï¿½That supposedly shared cell was the setting and opportunity for Jason Richison to have allegedly heard the critical statement, ï¿½I shot the bitch, who cares?ï¿½ To have knowingly presented false testimony about the setting of that statement, and to have failed to take any steps to correct that false testimony, violates due process,ï¿½ Missey wrote. ï¿½Furthermore, Jason Richisonï¿½s lie about being the cellmate of David Robinson should have called the remainder of his testimony into question.ï¿½

Missey said it was his belief Blakely went hunting in the local jail in hopes of finding someone who would say incriminating things about Robinson. Further, he said it was unlikely and unreasonable that Robinson, while in jail, would have talked about the color of clothes he was wearing the night of the murder and that he was wearing a hat.

Richison was one of two state witnesses to testify against Robinson at the murder trial, where no physical evidence linking Robinson to the murder was presented. Richison later recanted, saying he lied after being pressured by Blakely with more serious drug charges; he also made accusations of abuse, which Missey wrote in his report were unlikely. Missey wrote it was more likely that Richison testified as he did in exchange for leniency with the prosecutor.

Blakely also changed his story about his knowledge of another suspect in the case, Romanze Mosby. Mosby, four years after the murder, confessed on tape to shooting Box to a public defense investigator, Butch Johnson. He also told several cellmates, including his stepfather, that he had killed Box after seeing Box raise a gun from her lap during a drug deal. Mosby refused to sign an affidavit when Johnson made the recording, then years later killed himself in his cell. The recording and other witness testimony regarding the confession were deemed hearsay and not allowed into evidence.

But Mosby was a suspect at the time Robinson was being investigated for the murder. Then-Scott County deputy Bobby Sullivan testified in a pretrial deposition he followed the lead because no one at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety wanted to follow it. Sullivan in a pretrial deposition named several officers he told about information heï¿½d received about Mosby being the murderer. Sullivan named Blakely and then-detective Mike Williams, who is the current chief. Sullivan testified he believed Robinson was not guilty of the murder, and testified he believed Blakely and others had developed ï¿½tunnel visionï¿½ in the case.

Missey said in his report that he found Williams to be a credible witness, though Missey wrote that he believes elements of Robinsonï¿½s statements to Williams were presented out of context by prosecutors in the trial.

ï¿½The Court disbelieves Detective Blakeyï¿½s testimony that he simply overlooked doing follow-up investigation of Romanze Mosby because he believed someone else was doing it,ï¿½ Missey wrote. ï¿½Detective John Blakely was in charge of this investigation and had to have been aware of what actions were and were not taken with regard to Romanze Mosby. This Court believes he intentionally declined to investigate Romanze Mosby, which prompted Deputy Bobby Sullivan to investigate matters on his own, even though the case was not his. Further, review of the trial transcript reveals that prosecutor Elizabeth Bock told Judge Copeland in pre-trial conference that she instructed the Sikeston police not to interview Romanze Mosby. This is a fact Detective Blakely conveniently did not share with this Court when he was asked why he had not interviewed Romanze Mosby.ï¿½