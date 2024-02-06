All sections
May 20, 2021

Detained female injured in Illinois shooting

Illinois State Police responded to Mound City at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night in response to a shooting at the scene of a fire. A report from the State Police indicated a fire in the 700 block of Pear Street occurred earlier in the evening. A Pulaski County (Illinois) Sheriff's deputy was investigating at the scene when "a brief physical altercation with several individuals" occurred as they allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation. ...

Southeast Missourian

Illinois State Police responded to Mound City at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night in response to a shooting at the scene of a fire.

A report from the State Police indicated a fire in the 700 block of Pear Street occurred earlier in the evening. A Pulaski County (Illinois) Sheriff's deputy was investigating at the scene when "a brief physical altercation with several individuals" occurred as they allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation. The deputy, not identified, detained a female, placing her in the back seat of his vehicle. While he was talking to another person, an unknown suspect shot in the direction of the deputy, according to the report.

The bullet struck the detained female. Emergency personnel transported her to a regional hospital, where she was treated and released. The female was the only person injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact ISP at (618) 542-2171, ext. 1207.

Local News
