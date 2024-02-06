Despite some turbulence, Cape airline performs well

The switch to Contour Aviation at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't been without some turbulence.

Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said Friday, Jan. 13, that while the local performance has been slightly below the rest of the airline's system, it has been at or above industry standards.

Contour is approaching three months in Cape Girardeau, officially taking over for former carrier SkyWest on Oct. 18. The switch was necessitated by SkyWest terminating service -- citing primarily staffing issues -- to Cape Girardeau and nearly 30 other communities in the U.S. in 2022.

According to flight data from the start date until the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, Contour has had 265 flights in and out of Cape Girardeau with 11 cancellations. In the first three months, the airliner has 77% of flights arriving on-time, 23% delayed and 4% canceled in or out of Cape Girardeau.

While Contour’s on-time arrival percentage companywide is about 90%, the percentage at Cape’s airport is somewhat below that.

"The bottom line is our performance is within industry standards. That being said, there's room for us to improve, and I know that we can because our overall network performance is higher than our average in Cape Girardeau," Chaifetz said.

Cape airport manager Katrina Amos said winter weather systems have been a large factor in the number of delays. Of the delays, 24 were mechanical-related, and 34 were weather-related.

Amos said she's feels confident that service kinks will smooth out over time.

"When you have a very short window of operations, any glitches or any operational deficiencies seem a lot larger, or seem a lot more severe, than if you have a larger timeframe," Amos said.