NewsMay 10, 2022
Despite some opposition, local Ameren initiative advances
The Cape Girardeau County Commission has referred Ameren Electric's Limestone Ridge Project to the county's highway department for review. Ameren officials Eric Dearmont and Jim Jontry updated county commissioners Thursday about the plan to run a 138-kilovolt line north from near Procter & Gamble's manufacturing facilities, through Apple Creek Conservation Area and into Perry County, ending just west of Wittenberg, Missouri...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ameren's Limestone Ridge Project, which proposes a new electric transmission line connecting Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, continues to move forward despite localized opposition. Cape Girardeau County commissioners have referred the project to the county highway department for review.
Ameren's Limestone Ridge Project, which proposes a new electric transmission line connecting Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, continues to move forward despite localized opposition. Cape Girardeau County commissioners have referred the project to the county highway department for review.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has referred Ameren Electric's Limestone Ridge Project to the county's highway department for review.

Ameren officials Eric Dearmont and Jim Jontry updated county commissioners Thursday about the plan to run a 138-kilovolt line north from near Procter & Gamble's manufacturing facilities, through Apple Creek Conservation Area and into Perry County, ending just west of Wittenberg, Missouri.

The goal of connecting two new substations is to begin service by December 2023.

An estimated two-thirds of the planned 15-mile line will be "co-located" along the existing Wabash Power Alliance right of way.

"We've been working on obtaining real estate permissions from homeowners since January and we're comfortable where the line will be located," said Jontry, who added Ameren continues its land survey and environmental studies work.

Jontry, during an earlier update to commissioners in December, said the 15-mile line will improve energy reliability for local businesses, will add energy support for local manufacturers and will support continued economic growth in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Approximately 65% of the line will be within Cape Girardeau County, according to an Ameren handout provided to commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst.

The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) gave its OK in December to a "certificate of convenience and necessity" sought by Ameren Transmission for Limestone Ridge.

Ameren is offering email updates about the project at www.limestoneridgeproject.com.

Opponents

The grass roots effort Save East Perry — www.saveeastperry.com — remains a naysayer to the project, asking residents to register their concerns to PSC by calling the commission at (800) 392-4211 or by emailing pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

Limestone Ridge foes call the project "excessive" and "will pass through many sensitive sites in our community," citing Saxon Lutheran Memorial, Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum, East Perry Fairgrounds and Seelitz historical sites.

