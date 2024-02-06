Despite some opposition, local Ameren initiative advances

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has referred Ameren Electric's Limestone Ridge Project to the county's highway department for review.

Ameren officials Eric Dearmont and Jim Jontry updated county commissioners Thursday about the plan to run a 138-kilovolt line north from near Procter & Gamble's manufacturing facilities, through Apple Creek Conservation Area and into Perry County, ending just west of Wittenberg, Missouri.

The goal of connecting two new substations is to begin service by December 2023.

An estimated two-thirds of the planned 15-mile line will be "co-located" along the existing Wabash Power Alliance right of way.

"We've been working on obtaining real estate permissions from homeowners since January and we're comfortable where the line will be located," said Jontry, who added Ameren continues its land survey and environmental studies work.

Jontry, during an earlier update to commissioners in December, said the 15-mile line will improve energy reliability for local businesses, will add energy support for local manufacturers and will support continued economic growth in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.