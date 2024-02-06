Despite rule reversal, SEMO foreign student program facing challenges

The Trump administration has reversed a proposed policy announced last week that would have barred international students from staying in the U.S. while taking classes solely online.

The policy, announced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), would have required international university students to be enrolled in traditional “face-to-face” classes this fall in order to enter — or remain in — the United States. Foreign students enrolled at universities that plan to operate entirely online this fall would be required to leave.

The announcement was made as many universities across the nation prepare to shift more coursework online during the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was met with several lawsuits asking the courts to keep it from being enforced. A U.S. district judge in Massachusetts announced Tuesday afternoon a settlement had been reached in a suit filed by Harvard University and that ICE would withdraw the policy.

The court action capped a week of questions and confusion for international students and university administrators alike.

‘What does it mean?’

“As soon as the ICE announcement came out last Monday, we got tons of emails and phone calls from concerned students asking, ‘What does it mean?’” said Kevin Timlin, executive director of international education and services at Southeast Missouri State University.

The day after ICE released its proposed guidelines, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which is a branch of ICE, issued a list of “frequently asked questions” about the policy, which Timlin said resulted in more questions than answers.

“Unfortunately, there were a lot of issues that were either not addressed or there was contradictory information between the Monday and Tuesday reports,” he said. “It left us with a whole host of questions.”

But even if it had gone into effect, Timlin said the proposed ICE regulations would have had little or no impact on Southeast.

“All institutions have to report to ICE if they’re going to be operating fully face-to-face as normal, operating completely online or operating in a hybrid capacity,” he said. A hybrid model would include a combination of online and in-person classes.

Southeast plans to offer “HyFlex” (short for hyperflex) courses this fall, allowing students to take classes online, in person or a hybrid of the two modes.

“We think we’ll be justified in telling ICE we’re operating in a hybrid capacity,” Timlin said. “Hybrid, according to ICE, is considered face-to-face, so our students would have been perfectly fine.”

Reversal of the ICE policy will permit a continuation of the policy that went into effect in the spring during the initial coronavirus outbreak when many universities — including Southeast — converted to online classes.

Visas

But Timlin said there’s another issue related to the pandemic that poses a significant challenge not only for Southeast but for virtually all the nation’s universities that serve international students.

“During the pandemic, staffing by the State Department embassies and consulate offices around the world has been reduced and they have suspended processing of what they call ‘nonessential’ visas,” he said. “Student visas are considered nonessential, so for the fall semester, we have had a great number of applications and admissions from international students around the world, but very, very few, if any, will be able to get visas to start in the fall.”