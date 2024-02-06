Forty-two months ago, COVID-19 was perhaps the best known acronym in America. Not so much these days.

News of the perilous and sometimes lethal coronavirus disease, which burst onto the American scene in March 2020, plunged the United States into lockdowns, remote work and distance learning.

In Southeast Missouri's populous Cape Girardeau County, the public health board's board of trustees issued a controversial face covering order July 10, 2020, then lifted it nearly eight months later March 8, 2021.

Executives of Cape Girardeau's leading health systems, SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis, joined then-county health department director Jane Wernsman on Nov. 13, 2020, to implore the public to take precautions.

At an outdoor news conference held at county health board headquarters on Linden Street in Cape Girardeau, with the venue explicitly chosen for the safety of attendees, one plea was most direct,

"We beg you to mask, to wash hands and please socially distance," said Maryann Reese, the now former president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Wernsman provided the local COVID-19 data on that chilly day just two weeks before Thanksgiving.

"Our rolling 14-day (COVID-19) case count is at 1,249, or an average of 89 new cases a day," Wernsman said, "but we've had more than 100 cases each of the last two days."

Change

On April 1, 2022, Missouri transitioned to a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic response, with state officials managing the disease as an endemic and no longer as a pandemic.