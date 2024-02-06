American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, is expected to dock Friday morning, Oct. 21, at Cape Girardeau's riverfront, with its 183 passengers on board despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, according to VisitCape officials.

"The boat company reached out to me (Tuesday) to let us know (the boat) still plans to dock from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday instead of its original time of [noon] to 5 p.m.," said VisitCape's Josh Thompson in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

According to a forecast by the Army Corps of Engineers, the water level at Cape Girardeau was expected to be at no more than 6.7 feet today with possible downward elevations over the weekend.

At Tower Rock in Perry County, the water level was anticipated to be at 0.4 feet today and sightseers have been crossing the Mississippi riverbed on foot for days to visit the tiny island — which is usually accessible only by boat.