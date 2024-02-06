Despite efforts, Missouri prairie chicken numbers dropping

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri conservation officials have worked for four decades to increase the number of prairie chickens, but the population continues to drop.

The state now has fewer than 100 prairie chickens, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The prairie chicken was added to Missouri's endangered species list in 1999.

The conservation department is about to start a new count this spring, St. Louis Public Radio reported.

Hundreds of thousands of prairie chickens roamed Missouri in the 1800s. But over the decades, the grasslands prairie chickens depend on have shrunk to less than 1 percent of the area they once covered in Missouri.

The conservation department has brought in hundreds of prairie chickens from Nebraska and Kansas, where they are not endangered. Still, the population drop continues. Remaining prairie chickens are found in small patches of prairie in western Missouri.

Max Alleger, a grasslands biologist for the conservation department, said the department has also worked with farmers and ranchers to restore prairie habitat.