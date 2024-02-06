Despite effectiveness, few fire sprinklers are found in area homes

Over the years, firefighters in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have responded to fires in commercial buildings with sprinkler systems.

In each of those cases, the sprinkler systems mandated by the city’s building codes put out the fire quickly and allowed everyone to escape without injuries, fire chiefs for both departments said.

Missouri has a law, passed in 2009, that prohibits cities from requiring residential construction to contain fire-protection sprinkler systems.

Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said a fire at Frederick Street Manor in 2014 showed the benefit of sprinkler systems.

Twenty-two people were inside when the fire began at 1 p.m., but the fire was contained by a sprinkler system installed in 2012 after the Missouri Legislature passed a law requiring assisted-living facilities and nursing homes to be retrofitted with sprinklers.

“For several reasons, it saves property damage and lives,” Jackson assistant chief Randy Davis said of sprinkler systems.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson use the international building codes, which require most new commercial buildings of more than 12,000 square feet and multifamily structures to have fire-protection sprinkler systems.

Duplexes and town homes are exempt, Davis said.

Ennis, chairman of Missouri’s Fire Sprinkler Coalition, said when he moved to Cape Girardeau in 2004, there were no residences with sprinkler systems.

He said there are homes with sprinkler systems now, but they still are rare.

“We have the technology,” Ennis said. “At some point, we need to start utilizing the technology. Fire-sprinkler technology has been around since the 1980s and ’90s.”

Davis said he could not think of a single home in Jackson with a fire-protection sprinkler system.

He said sprinklers could be a requirement in the future.

“It’s probably like smoke detectors,” Davis said. “Our calls have gone down a lot since smoke detectors were required.”