Despite effectiveness, few fire sprinklers are found in area homes

Over the years, firefighters in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have responded to fires in commercial buildings with sprinkler systems.
In each of those cases, the sprinkler systems mandated by the city’s building codes put out the fire quickly and allowed everyone to escape without injuries, fire chiefs for both departments said.
Missouri has a law, passed in 2009, that prohibits cities from requiring residential construction to contain fire-protection sprinkler systems.
Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said a fire at Frederick Street Manor in 2014 showed the benefit of sprinkler systems.
Twenty-two people were inside when the fire began at 1 p.m., but the fire was contained by a sprinkler system installed in 2012 after the Missouri Legislature passed a law requiring assisted-living facilities and nursing homes to be retrofitted with sprinklers.
“For several reasons, it saves property damage and lives,” Jackson assistant chief Randy Davis said of sprinkler systems.
Cape Girardeau and Jackson use the international building codes, which require most new commercial buildings of more than 12,000 square feet and multifamily structures to have fire-protection sprinkler systems.
Duplexes and town homes are exempt, Davis said.
Ennis, chairman of Missouri’s Fire Sprinkler Coalition, said when he moved to Cape Girardeau in 2004, there were no residences with sprinkler systems.
He said there are homes with sprinkler systems now, but they still are rare.
“We have the technology,” Ennis said. “At some point, we need to start utilizing the technology. Fire-sprinkler technology has been around since the 1980s and ’90s.”
Davis said he could not think of a single home in Jackson with a fire-protection sprinkler system.
He said sprinklers could be a requirement in the future.
“It’s probably like smoke detectors,” Davis said. “Our calls have gone down a lot since smoke detectors were required.”
Ennis argues smoke detectors are becoming insufficient for protection.
In the past 30 years, open floor plans, low-mass building materials and furniture made with synthetic materials have caused residential structure fires to burn much faster — from about 20 minutes in 1990 to three minutes now for people to evacuate their homes before fire spreads, Ennis said.
Davis said sprinklers use between five and 15 gallons of water per minute, instead of 125 gallons per minute from a fire hose.
Fire-protection sprinkler systems are expensive, costing about $1.35 per square foot in new construction and at least double that in retrofitting, Ennis said.
Capital Insurance and Associates Inc. partner Chris Gross said insurance companies give customers 10 percent off the cost of insurance if they have a residential sprinkler system.
“It’s cost-prohibitive,” Gross said. “It’s an average of $100 a year you’re saving. It takes several years to get that paid back. ... The discount does not offset the expense.”
Gross said insurance discounts could increase as residential sprinkler systems are studied throughout the country.
“I’d love to have that in all my homes,” he said.
Single-family home builders are supposed to offer home owners a choice to install a system, according to the state ordinance.
Mackenzie Enderle, marketing and business developer for Mace Construction Inc., said customers never have asked for a fire-protection sprinkler system.
“We would refer them to a contractor,” Enderle said. “We’re geared toward customer service.”
