Despite coronavirus, 2020 Cape Magnet goals being met

Calling 2020 “an interesting year,” Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer John Mehner said this week, notwithstanding the pandemic, there is good news to report locally.
“We have remained extremely busy in the economic development area despite all the other things going on,” Mehner told Cape Girardeau City Council via Zoom call Monday.
Mehner, whose organization oversees Cape Girardeau Area Magnet — a joint effort of the Cape Girardeau chamber, Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City to attract business and industry — said Magnet has “had a hand” in seven announced projects so far this year, representing more than 300 jobs and $67 million in investment.
Included in the seven current year projects are two new TIF (tax increment financing) redevelopments plus the following:
Mehner, who has led the Cape Girardeau chamber since 1993, said Magnet is working on more than 10 projects with 400 prospective jobs and an estimated $80 million in investment.
“We are close, we hope, to finalizing a deal for a ‘spec’ building in Jackson,” he said, declining to discuss details.
“We have had multiple meetings and getting closer to a deal with a Kansas City developer for the vacant Sears Grand building,” Mehner added, noting the 150,000-square-foot structure at 330 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau was closed by the giant retailer in the fall of 2019.
“Our best guess is our Cape Chamber staff has spent 600 hours on COVID-19-related calls, many involving health care questions,” said Mehner, adding the chamber has communicated directly with 750 of its members via telephone during March and April, as the pandemic began to unfold.
Two websites have been launched since the start of the public health emergency, Mehner said.
Keepcapestrong.com is a joint effort of the chamber, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the Visit Cape tourist information center and the City of Cape Girardeau.
Reclaimourregion.com is supported by the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City chambers of commerce.
Mehner told Mayor Bob Fox and Cape Girardeau’s six ward council members an “enhanced shop local” effort has resulted in sales tax numbers at or above last year’s levels.
“This does not mean everybody is coming out of COVID unscathed,” he said.
“We have lost some local businesses,” Mehner added.
