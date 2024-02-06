Despite coronavirus, 2020 Cape Magnet goals being met

Calling 2020 “an interesting year,” Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer John Mehner said this week, notwithstanding the pandemic, there is good news to report locally.

“We have remained extremely busy in the economic development area despite all the other things going on,” Mehner told Cape Girardeau City Council via Zoom call Monday.

Mehner, whose organization oversees Cape Girardeau Area Magnet — a joint effort of the Cape Girardeau chamber, Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City to attract business and industry — said Magnet has “had a hand” in seven announced projects so far this year, representing more than 300 jobs and $67 million in investment.

Included in the seven current year projects are two new TIF (tax increment financing) redevelopments plus the following:

KCOE-ISOM accounting firm construction on East Main Street in Jackson;

Veterans Affairs Health Clinic on South Mount Auburn Road north of the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau;

Patriot Medical Devices manufacturing plant, 1823 Rust Ave., also in Cape Girardeau.

Coming up

Mehner, who has led the Cape Girardeau chamber since 1993, said Magnet is working on more than 10 projects with 400 prospective jobs and an estimated $80 million in investment.

“We are close, we hope, to finalizing a deal for a ‘spec’ building in Jackson,” he said, declining to discuss details.

“We have had multiple meetings and getting closer to a deal with a Kansas City developer for the vacant Sears Grand building,” Mehner added, noting the 150,000-square-foot structure at 330 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau was closed by the giant retailer in the fall of 2019.