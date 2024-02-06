All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 10, 2020

Despite coronavirus, 2020 Cape Magnet goals being met

Calling 2020 “an interesting year,” Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer John Mehner said this week, notwithstanding the pandemic, there is good news to report locally. “We have remained extremely busy in the economic development area despite all the other things going on,” Mehner told Cape Girardeau City Council via Zoom call Monday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner.Submitted

Calling 2020 “an interesting year,” Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer John Mehner said this week, notwithstanding the pandemic, there is good news to report locally.

“We have remained extremely busy in the economic development area despite all the other things going on,” Mehner told Cape Girardeau City Council via Zoom call Monday.

Mehner, whose organization oversees Cape Girardeau Area Magnet — a joint effort of the Cape Girardeau chamber, Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City to attract business and industry — said Magnet has “had a hand” in seven announced projects so far this year, representing more than 300 jobs and $67 million in investment.

Included in the seven current year projects are two new TIF (tax increment financing) redevelopments plus the following:

  • KCOE-ISOM accounting firm construction on East Main Street in Jackson;
  • Veterans Affairs Health Clinic on South Mount Auburn Road north of the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau;
  • Patriot Medical Devices manufacturing plant, 1823 Rust Ave., also in Cape Girardeau.

Coming up

Mehner, who has led the Cape Girardeau chamber since 1993, said Magnet is working on more than 10 projects with 400 prospective jobs and an estimated $80 million in investment.

“We are close, we hope, to finalizing a deal for a ‘spec’ building in Jackson,” he said, declining to discuss details.

“We have had multiple meetings and getting closer to a deal with a Kansas City developer for the vacant Sears Grand building,” Mehner added, noting the 150,000-square-foot structure at 330 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau was closed by the giant retailer in the fall of 2019.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chamber activity

“Our best guess is our Cape Chamber staff has spent 600 hours on COVID-19-related calls, many involving health care questions,” said Mehner, adding the chamber has communicated directly with 750 of its members via telephone during March and April, as the pandemic began to unfold.

Cyberspace

Two websites have been launched since the start of the public health emergency, Mehner said.

Keepcapestrong.com is a joint effort of the chamber, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the Visit Cape tourist information center and the City of Cape Girardeau.

Reclaimourregion.com is supported by the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City chambers of commerce.

Tax revenue

Mehner told Mayor Bob Fox and Cape Girardeau’s six ward council members an “enhanced shop local” effort has resulted in sales tax numbers at or above last year’s levels.

“This does not mean everybody is coming out of COVID unscathed,” he said.

“We have lost some local businesses,” Mehner added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy